Champions League draw: British teams find out who they will face in Europe

The five British clubs competing in this season’s Champions League found out who they will play in the competition during Thursday’s draw.

Manchester United face group-stage clashes with Harry Kane’s new club Bayern Munich, as well as FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Newcastle were handed an exceedingly tough task on their return to Europe’s top club competition.

They play AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund Paris St Germain in Group F.

Holders Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig for the third successive season, as well as Red Star Belgrade and Swiss side Young Boys.

On their return to the competition, Arsenal will play Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and French team RC Lens.

Scottish champions Celtic were placed in Group E alongside Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio.