Antonio Conte suggests some Tottenham players collapse under pressure

01:52

Oliver Browning | 1676387023

Antonio Conte suggests some Tottenham stars are prone to collapsing under pressure

Antonio Conte has suggested some of his Tottenham Hotspur players are prone to collapsing under pressure.

Spurs resume their Champions League campaign with a last-16 first-leg tie at AC Milan on Tuesday against the backdrop of an inconsistent run in the Premier League.

Ahead of the game, Conte compared coaching in England to Italy, where football is sometimes a “war” and implied that Premier League players are not always used to the intense atmosphere.

“The pressure is different between England and Italy,” he said, before explaining the difference in each country.

