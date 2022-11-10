Channel 4 and Sky strike deal to make cricket T20 World Cup final free-to-air

Channel 4 and Sky have struck a deal to make the T20 World Cup final free-to-air.

Sky opted to waive its status as exclusive rights holder and invited Channel 4 to share in the coverage, meaning many more cricket fans across the UK can watch from home.

England secured their spot in the final after thrashing India by 10 wickets, and will now face Pakistan in the showpiece match.

The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 13 November, with coverage kicking off from 7am.

