Frank Lampard drops hint about how much Mason Mount will be in Chelsea plans

Frank Lampard has hinted that “huge player” Mason Mount could be a big part of his Chelsea plans for the rest of the season.

The club legend returned to Stamford Bridge on Thursday and will act as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign.

“Mason has always been a fantastic player for me,” Lampard said.

“I know he’s had a few slight injury problems... but I know what I get from Mason and I just want to see him perform on the pitch.

“He’s a huge player for Chelsea.”

