Chelsea interim manager Bruno Saltor says Graham Potter sacking is ‘sad day’

Chelsea interim manager Bruno Saltor says Graham Potter’s sacking is a “sad day”.

The Spanish coach takes charge of the club following the decision to dismiss Potter, which was announced on Sunday 2 April.

“First of all, it’s a sad day. A sad day for the staff because Graham and Billy [Reid] are leaving,” Saltor said.

“Two top coaches, top people, top human beings. How I see it is I have to be the most professional I can, try to help the players.”

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.