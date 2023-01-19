Chelsea have shared the first footage of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk training with his teammates.

The Ukrainian star, 22, joined the Premier League club from Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend, in a deal worth up to £89 million.

Footage shows the forward chatting with a number of his new teammates, before taking part in some drills.

Mudryk also fires a shot into the net during a shooting exercise, showing off his finishing ability.

He is expected to be in contention to play against Liverpool on Saturday.

