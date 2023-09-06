Chelsea have shared behind-the-scenes footage of Cole Palmer’s first days at the club.

The 21-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from treble winners Manchester City on deadline day.

Chelsea paid an initial £40m with £2.5m in add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

In his first few days with the Blues, Palmer was given a tour of the club’s facilities, before making his home debut in a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Behind-the-scenes shots also show the England youngster posing in Chelsea’s home and away kits.