Glenn Hoddle has praised Chelsea’s shift in transfer policy under new co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Speaking to The Independent after the Blues spent over £300m in a record-breaking January transfer window, the BT Sport pundit discussed how the club have moved away from a previous “problem” under Roman Abramovich.

“There’s a theory behind it. I know money has been spent, but it’s been spent on a different philosophy,” Hoddle explained.

“It’s controlled a little bit more, it’s going for younger, top players to play for the Chelsea shirt in the first team.”

