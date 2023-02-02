Independent TV
Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle breaks down ‘theory’ behind Chelsea’s shift in transfer philosophy
Glenn Hoddle has praised Chelsea’s shift in transfer policy under new co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.
Speaking to The Independent after the Blues spent over £300m in a record-breaking January transfer window, the BT Sport pundit discussed how the club have moved away from a previous “problem” under Roman Abramovich.
“There’s a theory behind it. I know money has been spent, but it’s been spent on a different philosophy,” Hoddle explained.
“It’s controlled a little bit more, it’s going for younger, top players to play for the Chelsea shirt in the first team.”
