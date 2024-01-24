Ronaldo apologises to Chinese fans after friendly postponed with 24 hours’ notice

Cristiano Ronaldo apologised to Chinese fans after his injury led to the postponement of Al-Nassr’s planned friendlies with Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday and Zhejiang on Sunday.

Both games were called off on the eve of the first fixture.

Fans upset by the postponement of the tour gathered at the team’s hotel in Shenzhen.

Apologising, Al-Nassr said they were willing to complete their training camp as planned in the city.

Issuing his own apology, Ronaldo said: “I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour.

“We want to push for the game and to be back here.”