Red Bull boss Christian Horner says his focus is now on the next 10 races after an appeal from a female colleague alleging “inappropriate behaviour” was dismissed in the F1 summer break.

The Red Bull F1 chief executive and team principal told Sky Sports he was relieved by the decision, during an interview on Friday (23 August).

Horner said: “It has been a hugely thorough process, and of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claims.

“Now it is very much, as has been all season, to focus on the track and I am looking forward to the next 10 races.”