Ashley McKenzie describes how he won judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Ashley McKenzie has put his Commonwealth Games judo victory medal down to his opponent’s weight loss.

The gold medallist said that when he had previously fought his teammate Samuel Hall in a training camp, his opponent had been heavier, so he thought he may have been stronger in the fight on Monday, 1 August.

“When I took my first grip with him I was like wow, he’s not as strong as I thought. That’s nothing to disrespect him, it’s because of the weight he’s had to lose,” McKenzie said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.