England bowler James Anderson returns to top of Test rankings aged 40

England cricketer James Anderson has returned to the top of the International Cricket Council’s Test bowling rankings.

At 40 years old, this is the sixth time in his career that he has achieved the feat.

He has become the oldest bowler to hold the top spot since Australian Clarrie Grimmett in 1936.

Anderson took seven wickets in the first Test against New Zealand earlier this month, as he helped England to victory by 267 runs.

The seamer has knocked Australia captain Pat Cummins from the top spot, ending his four-year reign.

