Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo rants at his own coaches during Al-Nassr fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to lose his cool as he ranted towards his own Al-Nassr coaches on Monday night.

The team went in at half-time trailing 1-0 to Al-Wehda in the King Cup of Champions semi-final and Ronaldo made his feelings very clear.

He was seen trudging towards the bench before angrily remonstrating with his own coaching staff.

Ronaldo’s half-time rant wasn’t enough to inspire his teammates to victory, with Al-Nassr crashing out of the cup despite seeing their opponents reduced to 10 men shortly after the break.

