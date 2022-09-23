Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA over Everton mobile phone incident

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association over his behaviour at Everton last season.

Footage showed the player appearing to knock a fan's phone to the ground at Goodison Park on 9 April, after Manchester United lost 1-0.

Mr Ronaldo was cautioned at the time by Merseyside Police, who later noted that the incident was seen as closed after the athlete spoke to the force “voluntarily” about the incident.

This video reveals the statement by the FA relating to the charge.

