The Buffalo Bills said on Thursday, 5 January, that Damar Hamlin had shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours.

According to a statement from the NFL team, the 24-year-old appears to be neurologically intact but remains in critical condition.

The safety collapsed on the field after a tackle while playing against The Cincinnati Bengals and suffered cardiac arrest.

Family of the athlete said he had to be resuscitated twice after he collapsed during the game.

