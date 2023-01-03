NFL fans raise more than $3m for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive after on-field collapse

NFL fans reacted with an outpouring of donations to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s charity after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

A GoFundMe page he set up after leaving college in December 2020 - The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive - has received over 120,000 donations in the space of a few hours.

The original goal was to raise $2,500, but following his cardiac arrest, the total now stands at over $3,147,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.