This is the moment Dana White walks out of a podcast less than a minute after it started, leaving the host shocked.

The UFC CEO was appearing on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff show on Tuesday (13 February) when the bizarre incident occurred.

White can be seen sitting alongside comedian Ginger Billy, host Howie Mandel, and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz.

The podcast starts with Mandel giving a glowing account of 54-year-old White describing him as an “inspiration”.

White says: “Thank you for the kind words. I appreciate it.

“I am so f***ing tired of doing podcasts. I’m literally done with them.

“I’m not doing any more podcasts.”