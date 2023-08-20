World Cup final: Lioness Ella Toone’s greatest moments off the pitch

Ella Toone has made her mark on the Lionesses squad during the Women’s World Cup, and she’s making a name for herself off the pitch too.

The 23-year-old, who helped England pip Australia to the final with a goal, is best friends with teammate Alessia Russo, and interviews have seen their cheeky personalities shine together.

However, there are rivalries, as when she’s not playing for England, Toone is an attacking midfielder at Manchester United, where she’s one of the team’s all-time record goal-scorers.