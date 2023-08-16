England vs Australia: Key stats ahead of crunch World Cup semi-final

England take on hosts Australia in Sydney in a World Cup semi-final on Wednesday 16 August, and know they face a tough test in stopping star player Sam Kerr.

Despite the striker’s reputation, boss Sarina Wiegman believes simply nullifying her threat will not be enough to see the Lionesses through to a first-ever World Cup final.

Captain Kerr is her country’s leading goal-scorer of either gender but has not yet started a match in the global showpiece after injuring her calf pre-tournament.

Ahead of the crunch fixture, check out the facts and stats around England and Australia.