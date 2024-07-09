Ivan Toney shows off 'no look' skills in England camp after netting famous penalty

Ivan Toney has been showing off his “no-look” skills in the England camp after netting a famous penalty at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals by beating Switzerland in a shootout and fans were quick to notice that Toney dispatched his spot-kick without even looking at the ball.

Brentford’s star striker has since been labelled “cold” on social media - but it turns out there’s plenty more he can do without looking.

On Monday 8 July, England shared a hilarious video of Toney reading, playing basketball, darts and Connect Four - all without taking his eyes the camera.