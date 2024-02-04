Jamie George confident England can win Six Nations after Italy victory

Jamie George is confident of England’s victory in the Guinness Six Nations but accepts there must be improvements after winning 27-24 against Italy in Rome.

Saturday’s (3 February) game was the closest Italy had come to beating them in 31 Tests between the rivals.

“I don’t want anyone to be involved in this squad if they don’t genuinely believe we can go and challenge the best and win this tournament,” the England captain said of his team’s chances against Ireland.

“We need to make sure we learn our lessons, being very clear about what we want to go after this game,” he added.