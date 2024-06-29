Watch as London Zoo tortoise Priscilla predicts the winner of the England-Slovakia Euro 2024 knock-out match.

Gareth Southgate’s team takes on Slovakia at 5pm on Sunday (30 June) in the knock-out stage of the competition.

Despite topping Group C, England and Southgate have faced criticism for their style of play so far in the tournament.

Priscilla, an endangered Galápagos tortoise has now predicted her winner of the match.

After a brief moment of indecisiveness, Priscilla, who has a red dot on her shell, made her decision.