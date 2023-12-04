Pep Guardiola defends Erling Haaland’s fury at referee Simon Hooper

Pep Guardiola defended Erling Haaland’s fury at referee Simon Hooper in Man City’s Premier League clash with Spurs on Sunday 4 December.

Haaland raged at the referee at the match’s culmination after Hooper pulled play back when City’s Jack Grealish was through on goal, despite having signaled for advantage to be played.

“His reaction was the same for 10 players with the referee,” said the Man City manager in the post-match press conference.

“Of course he’s a little bit disappointed. Even the referee, if he played for Man City today, he would be disappointed,” he added.