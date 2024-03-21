Anthony Gordon says choosing Scotland over England was ‘never a thought’

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon insists he only ever had eyes for England and that a switch of international allegiance to Scotland was “never a thought”.

Speaking at a press conference today (21 March), Gordon said: “That’s no disrespect to Scotland, that’s all. I’ve been tunnel-visioned on playing for England since I was five or six years old. Nothing could ever shake that off.

The 23-year-old has earned his first senior call-up for the upcoming Wembley friendly double-header against Brazil and Belgium, potentially breaking into Gareth Southgate’s squad just in time for Euro 2024.

Gordon helped England to glory at the 2023 European Under-21 Championship, where he was also named player of the tournament.