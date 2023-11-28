Independent TV
Fight breaks out between spectators at Abu Dhabi F1
A fight broke out between a group of F1 fans at a trackside party following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday 26 November.
A heated argument at the W Abu Dhabi hotel overlooking the Yas Marina Circuit quickly descended into a chaotic brawl, with multiple bottles being thrown and security having to intervene.
Fans climbed over furniture whilst throwing bottles, with the DJ repeatedly calling for security’s help.
F1 said in a statement that the incident took place “outside of the jurisdiction of our event security,” and “outside of the Grand Prix event itself.”
02:09