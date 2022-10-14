Alfa Romeo F1 team track down and surprise anonymous young fan who sent them donation

Formula 1’s Alfa Romeo racing team surprised a young fan who had sent them a donation by bringing him to the Japanese Grand Prix.

Footage captures Goto on the team’s pit wall and getting into the cars.

A letter, signed by “Goto”, was sent to Alfa Romeo containing a €19 donation for “the improvement of the team”.

The team launched an online appeal to find the person behind the donation.

Team principal Frédéric Vasseur said: “The team did their best to find him and now he’s with us this weekend."

