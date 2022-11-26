Fans voice anger as Newcastle venue streams wrong channel during England vs USA

Watch as fans in Newcastle chant "we want our money back" as a venue failed to select the correct channel for the World Cup game between England and the USA.

The venue, NX Newcastle, released a statement on Twitter on Saturday (26 November), stating staff were “very disappointed with the technical problems”, which meant the crowd missed the start of the second half of the 0-0 game on Friday (25 November).

"We will provide an update on ticket refunds shortly", the statement concluded.

