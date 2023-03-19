Erling Haaland’s prowess sets him up for high expectations, says Guardiola

Erling Haaland’s prowess could set him up for unbearably high expectations in the future, Pep Guardiola has said.

The Manchester City manager’s comments came as the striker comes closer to setting a record as the highest goalscorer for a Premier League club in all competitions in one season.

“This guy will have a problem in the future, every game he will be expected to score three or four goals” said Guardiola.

“He doesn’t care because he is so positive, so optimistic, never complains.”

