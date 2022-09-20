Former Everton U23 coach David Unsworth 'delighted' to become Oldham manager

David Unsworth says he is “delighted” to become Oldham Athletic’s new manager, joining the club on a three-year contract.

The 48-year-old takes charge of the National League side after eight years with Everton as Under-23s manager and director of the academy.

He has also taken charge of the first team on a number of occasions, overseeing the final game of the 2015-16 campaign and sitting in the dugout for a month during the 2017-18 season.

“It’s the opportunity I’ve been waiting a long, long time for,” Unsworth said after his appointment was confirmed.

