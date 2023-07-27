The Olympic Games open in Paris on 26 July 26 2024, and the countdown is officially on with one year to go.

Athletes from all over the world will gather in the French capital in a bid to take home glory and gold for their nation.

In 2024, Paris will become only the city, after London, to host the Olympics three times.

Here is a look at what to expect with one year to go, as more than 10,000 athletes prepare for what could be the biggest month of their lives.