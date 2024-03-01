Watch moment Leicester City player Hamza Choudhury is pulled over for drink-driving

Police dashcam footage shows the moment Leicester City footballer Hamza Choudhury is pulled over by police for drink-driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police can be seen activating blue lights and passing through red lights to reach Choudhary, who was driving his wife’s Range Rover on Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, in the early hours of 19 January.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court was told the 26-year-old made the “impulsive and spontaneous” decision to drive back to a restaurant to collect his phone despite being more than double the legal alcohol limit in the early hours.

Appearing at court on Thursday (29 February), Choudhary was fined £20,000 and banned from driving for 40 months.