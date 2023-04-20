Harry Kane ‘can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs’, chairman Levy insists

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has given a rare interview where he has insisted Harry Kane can fulfil his ambition of winning a trophy with the club.

Kane is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Spurs and there are concerns over his future with no manager in place after another campaign without silverware.

“He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs,” Levy said of the England captain.

“You know, being a legend is also important. The fact he’s top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.