This is the funny moment West Ham player Jarrod Bowen reveals what manager David Moyes had written in a note to him, just three minutes before he scored a goal in his club’s win over Brighton.

Bowen scored in the 58th minute of the match on Saturday as West Ham won 3-1.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Bowen read out the note live on air.

He said: “Jarrod, on the counter, run the full length of the pitch and we will knock it to you and take a touch and score. From Gaffa. Kiss.”