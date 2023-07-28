Al-Ettifaq censor Jordan Henderson’s rainbow armband in announcement video

Al-Ettifaq have been accused by fans of greying out Jordan Henderson's rainbow captain's armband in their announcement video.

The England midfielder, 33, joined the Saudi Arabian club on Thursday, having spent over a decade at Liverpool.

Several photographs used in his announcement decolourised the rainbow armbands he has worn as a captain in the Premier League.

The armbands support the partnership with Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, demonstrating the league's commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia and Henderson’s move has drawn criticism from some fans and campaigners, given he has publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community in the past.