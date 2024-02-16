Jose Mourinho reveals his biggest tactical achievement in football

Jose Mourinho has revealed what he considers to be his greatest tactical achievement from his storied managerial career.

The former Roma manager appeared on the the Vibe with FIVE podcast with Rio Ferdinand, in an episode posted on Thursday, 15 February.

In 2010, Mourinho’s Inter Milan kept a 1-0 deficit to Barcelona at Camp Nou with a masterful defensive performance despite playing with 10 men for much of the contest. The loss saw Inter progress to the Champions League final, where they beat Bayern Munich.

“No, because the first one when we beat Barcelona 3-1 was better. And people forget it,” Mourinho responded when asked if the Nou Camp performance was his most iconic.

“It was 3-1, and it could have been four or five. That was the match that took us to the final. And the second leg was a consequence of the first.”