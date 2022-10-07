Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to rediscover its ‘unpredictability’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side needs to rediscover its “unpredictability.”

Despite this, Mr Klopp insisted the team’s recent problems have not been caused by being “worked out” by opponents as that happened a long time ago.

“Teams worked out how you can play against us when we are not at our best. Other teams have worked out how to play against us for years,” the football manager said.

However, he added: “It still didn’t work out for them because we were exceptional in the moment ... they couldn’t find these spaces.”

Sign up for our newsletters.