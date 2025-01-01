Olympian Laura Kenny announces pregnancy after ‘heartbreaking’ fertility battle

Dame Laura Kenny has announced she is expecting her third child with her husband and fellow Olympian Sir Jason Kenny following a ‘heartbreaking’ battle with fertility.

Laura, the most successful female track cyclist in history, posted a video to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share the good news.

The post shows her two sons wearing t-shirts with the message: “I'm going to be a big brother to a baby”.

Just hours earlier, she had revealed that she and Jason had undergone years of fertility difficulties.