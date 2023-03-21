Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull’s car ‘the fastest’ he has ever seen in F1

Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull's new car is the "fastest" he's ever seen in Formula 1.

The Mercedes driver finished in fifth place over the weekend in Saudi Arabia in the second one-two of the season.

After the race, Hamilton said: “I have definitely never seen a car so fast.”

“When we were fast, we were not that fast. It is the fastest car I have seen, especially compared to the rest," he added.

