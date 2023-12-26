Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool stars surprise young fan in emotional Christmas video

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool stars made a young fan’s dreams come true this Christmas, welcoming him to their training centre in an emotional video.

Daire Gorman, 12, captured the hearts of millions of football fans when he visited Anfield for the first time in September and footage of his reaction to hearing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” was shared widely across social media.

After seeing the video, Daire, who has the rare condition Crommelin Syndrome and is a full-time wheelchair user, was invited back to meet his favourite players by Klopp earlier this month.

The youngster sat down to chat with the Liverpool boss before he was surprised by Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.