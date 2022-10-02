Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits team lacks confidence

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side is under pressure and lacking in confidence after their 3-3 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday, 1 October.

"How it always is in difficult moments in life and in football, you have to fight through. You have to be ready to work so hard that you get, step by step, confidence back," the Liverpool manager said.

In a post-match press conference, Mr Klopp also remarked that the "passing game" was not good during the match, saying they "passed balls all over the place."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.