Klopp unsure how people ‘dare to judge’ former Liverpool star over career choices

Jurgen Klopp jumped to the defence of Jordan Henderson by saying his critics should not have judged the former Liverpool captain for moving to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson joined Ajax on Thursday, which Klopp thinks will be a wonderful move for the midfielder and his family, after ripping up his lucrative contract with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro-League after just six months and only 19 games.

“I’m happy for him as it looks like he is happy and that is the most important thing to me,” Klopp said.

“People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back. I don’t know how we dare, always judging these kind of things.”