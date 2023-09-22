Jurgen Klopp was seen reacting to Jude Bellingham’s late winner for Real Madrid during his press conference on Wednesday 20 September.

The England midfielder, 20, scored in the 94th minute to give Los Blancos a victory in their opening Champions League group game against Union Berlin.

Liverpool were reported to be keen on signing Bellingham during the summer, but missed out to Madrid.

During his pre-match Europa League press conference, Klopp was shown a clip of Bellingham’s late goal.

He was seen quietly chuckling while appearing to mutter “Bellingham,” before shaking his head and smiling.