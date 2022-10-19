Jurgen Klopp refutes ‘xenophobic’ claims after comments over Man City ownership

Jurgen Klopp has refuted claims that his comments before Liverpool’s victory against Manchester City were “borderline xenophobic” and insisted he would hate himself if that was true.

The football coach was accused of heightening tensions ahead of the hot-tempered fixture, which his side won 1-0.

“I know myself and you cannot hit me with something that is miles away from my personal opinion,” Klopp explained.

“If I was like this, I would hate myself.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.