Jurgen Klopp has assured fans that Liverpool will deal with the absence of Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Top goal scorer Salah could miss at least seven of Liverpool’s games when the tournament kicks off in January.

Klopp said that the club were aware and had planned for Salah’s departure while previewing Liverpool’s upcoming clash against Newcastle on New Year’s Day, after which Salah will depart to meet up with the Egyptian squad.

“We have solutions, and I hope we have that after the Newcastle game as well,” the German said ahead of the Premier League clash.