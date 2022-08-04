Liverpool players take part in TikTok’s ‘pass the phone’ trend

Liverpool stars took part in TikTok’s “passing the phone” challenge ahead of the new season.

In the viral trend, people hold the device and say “I’m passing the phone to someone who” before making a shady or complimentary comment about someone they’re with.

“I’m passing the phone to someone who is the worst player... at Uno,” captain Jordan Henderson says, giving it to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Later on, Andy Robertson passes the phone to the “nicest man in the squad” Joe Gomez.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.