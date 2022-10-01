Get Ready, Get Set, Go: Runners prepare for 2022 London Marathon

Veteran runners and newbies alike across the country are getting ready to tackle the 2022 London Marathon, kicking off tomorrow morning (2 October).

The 42nd edition of the race will also be its last one scheduled to be held in the autumn, with the marathon returning to its regular spring spot after years of Covid-19 disruption.

As 50,000 runners make their way along the route, stretching across 26.2 miles, they will take in some of the city’s iconic sights such as Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.