Luke Littler reveals how he celebrated World Championship final

Teenage sensation Luke Littler has revealed how he celebrated finishing runner-up at the Darts World Championship final.

The 16-year-old, who came up just short against Luke Humphries in Wednesday night’s final (3 January), revealed he celebrated his incredible achievement by eating a cheeseburger and chips.

Not only has Luke hit the headlines for his sporting achievements, but also for his pre-game rituals, which include eating scrambled egg on toast and playing Football Manager.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (4 January), Luke also spoke of his appreciation for his fans following his rise to fame.