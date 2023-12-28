Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes their 3-1 victory in a “massive” game at Everton will serve as a reminder to their rivals not to write them off.

City arrived back from Saudi Arabia as Club World Cup winners looking to correct a record which had seen them win just once in six Premier League matches and drop off the pace in the title race.

After falling behind to Jack Harrison’s 29th-minute goal, City hit back with three second-half strikes to take all three points and move five points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played one game more.