Manchester City left Liverpool "alive" in the Premier League title race after failing to beat their rivals on Sunday, Pep Guardiola has suggested.

The manager reflected on his side's "missed opportunity" to pull away at the top of the league after a 2-2 draw, which sees the gap remain just one point between first and second.

"I had been feeling down, I had to review the game and we missed the opportunity to beat them. [I have] a feeling that we've left them alive," Guardiola said.

