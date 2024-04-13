Man, 77, ‘on the lash’ at first trip to Grand National gives betting tips

A 77-year-old man on a stag do at his first-ever trip to Aintree has shared some Grand National betting tips as he hopes to win big.

Bill Taylor joked he might not make it back home to Mansfield if he wins big at the popular racing event held today (13 April).

Mr Taylor said: I have always wanted to come to the Grand National.

“It is iconic and it is on my bucket list and I can’t believe I am here.”

Mr Taylor also revealed two betting tips he had been given by a friend.

The 77-year-old said: “Pick a horse that has a double ‘a’ in it and take a hat pin with you to randomly pick one.”